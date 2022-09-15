What should you do after NTA announces CUET UG 2022 results?

CUET Results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) — the second largest entrance test after NEET — around 10 pm today. But what should students do after the announcement?

Since there is no common counselling or common admission process to fill seats, the action will now move to the participating universities. “As soon as we release the results, the same data will also be simultaneously available to the 90 universities that adopted CUET for admission to their undergraduate programmes. From this point, the NTA has no role,” said a senior official of NTA.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar suggests that students should now visit the websites and admission portals of the universities they are interested in taking admission in. “Students are required to visit the admission portals of individual universities and fill their online applications along with the required documents. NTA will provide the scores of the students to the participating universities for verification,” he told The Indian Express.

“There is no centralised admission process either by NTA or UGC. Individual universities will conduct their own admission process and counselling,” he added.

Some central universities have already opened their admission portals. Delhi University, for instance, launched its Common Seat Allocation (CSAS) centralised portal for undergraduate admissions on Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET and are keen on studying at DU have to register on the portal. Registration deadline ends on October 3. The largest number of candidates that registered for CUET had indicated DU as their preferred university.

“The result announcement doesn’t change anything immediately for DU aspirants. They have to continue registration as advised. The university will pull results data from NTA and use that to prepare the programme-wise merit list based on the total number of candidates who have registered with us by October 3. My only suggestion to DU candidates right now is to fill your preference of programme and colleges carefully on the CSAS portal,” DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told The Indian Express.

There are, however, other universities that will decide the next step after the results are officially announced. Banaras Hindu University, which is the second-most preferred choice of CUET candidates, will hold a meeting in the evening today to take a call on how to proceed forward.

“Students who have already indicated their programme and BHU preference at the time of CUET registration do not have to apply to our university again, I feel. However, a final decision on this will be taken today. My suggestion to candidates is to keep checking our official website http://www.bhuonline.in for all latest updates on admission to our undergraduate programme,” said a senior BHU official.

Asked if UGC would help the universities prepare their merit lists based on CUET score, Kumar said, “Universities are quite experienced in organising the admission process in an open and transparent manner. If any University needs help in this regard, they are welcome to contact UGC.”

Meanwhile, Jamia Milia Islamia has said that the varsity will release list of final candidates a little after CUET score is announced. “Candidates had registered for our undergraduate courses for which we need CUET result. So, we will the registered candidates to send us their CUET score tomorrow and on the basis of that, we will issue the final list of selected candidates. We will try to begin our academic year for these students as soon as possible, because our academic year for other programmes has already begun and we do not want our students to suffer because of the delay caused by CUET as this is not students’ fault,” Nazim Hussain Jafri, Registrar of Jamia Milia Islamia told indianexpress.com.

CUET is the first single gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at all central universities. Official data available with NTA, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, shows that 90 universities, which are using CUET scores for admissions this year, have received 58.5 lakh applications.