200 students to receive free NEET, JEE coaching in Maharashtra’s Nanded amid drought

Maharashtra’s Nanded district administration has announced that it would provide free coaching for national-level competitive exams like NEET, JEE and CET to 200 meritorious students coming from economically weaker rural families.
The initiative comes as the drought continues to prevail over Maharashtra, affecting 75% of its districts. The step aims to help students pursue higher education despite financial constraints amid such conditions in the state, officials said.
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Students currently enrolled in Class 10 at Zilla Parishad high schools and private aided schools in rural areas will be eligible for selection through an entrance test, which will be held in December, the district administration announced in a release on Monday.
Selected students will receive structured coaching to prepare for medical, engineering and other professional courses. This scheme has been introduced to make sure that financial obstacles do not deprive talented students of opportunities for higher education, it said.
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The district administration has also appealed to eligible students from rural areas to take advantage of the initiative.
(With inputs from PTI)