20% quota in PG medical admissions will be part of ongoing process: HC

The newly introduced 20 per cent quota for in-service doctors in post-graduate (PG) medical admissions in Maharashtra will be part of ongoing admissions. The Bombay High Court on Monday heard a petition filed by students against the quota and ordered that the admission process continue as is.

Candidates of medical PG admission had approached the High Court last week against the untimely implementation of the new quota by the state government, saying admissions had started days before the new quota was announced on September 26.

“We now plan to include a plea in our petition asking to revert the vacant seats from reserved quota to total seats before the second round as we will not have the opportunity to change colleges in the mop-up round to be held after it,” said a student requesting anonymity.

Referring to the merit list declared on Friday for in-service doctors having only 50 candidates, the student said, “20 per cent of total pool of seats is 240 seats whereas the number of candidates is only 50. This clearly will lead to vacancy in reserved seats. But if this is opened after the second round, it will not benefit students because candidates with seat allotment in second round will have to confirm admission, as per the new rule.”

Apart from the mismatch in requirement and the number of seats under reservation, candidates also raised concerns on how those who did not include private medical colleges in their choice-list stand at a disadvantage.