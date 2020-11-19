18,000 students marked absent or given zero in SPPU exams, 8,000 results under review

Results of the online-offline examinations conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) were announced last week.

Of the nearly 2.5 lakh final-year degree students who took the online-offline examinations conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), nearly 18,000 students have either been marked absent or have received zero marks for various subjects, according to an internal assessment conducted by the SPPU administration.

While almost 10,000 students didn’t even log in to the system and were absent, according to university officials, the results of as many as 8,000 students are being reviewed.

Scores of students have complained about being marked absent for exams that they took, or scoring zero marks for exams which had gone well.

The Indian Express had reported one such case of an entire batch of Commerce students from Nowrosjee Wadia College, who were marked absent or given zero for Special Economics IV paper, conducted on October 17.

On Thursday, members of the Yuvak Kranti Dal made a representation to the Vice- Chancellor of SPPU, Dr Nitin Karmalkar, with a list of 700 such students.

“After these complaints started coming in, we decided to proactively conduct an analysis of results, not just of those students whose complaints we received… but we made a complete list of results where students were marked absent or had zero marks. Then the agency appointed for examinations confirmed that of these, 10,000 students were those who did not even attempt to log into the online exam portal. It is fine if they were marked absent,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of examinations and evaluation, SPPU.

The results of the remaining nearly 8,000 students are being individually verified.

“There would have been some error somewhere, the log in ID used or some technical issue. We are sorting that out and if a student has appeared for the exams, they will get the marks. We will make the necessary corrections within eight days,” said Karmalkar.

