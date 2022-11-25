scorecardresearch
175 years of IIT Roorkee: Termed best for engineering studies; check its national, international rankings

IIT-Roorkee is one of the most popular engineering colleges in India and has been ranked and recognized for its faculty, infrastructure and learning facilities. 

IIT-Roorkee is one of the best engineering colleges in India.

As IIT Roorkee celebrates its 175th year of foundation, the university has come a long way from its initial name of Roorkee University to attaining the title of a premier engineering college — Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Roorkee on September 21, 2001. The institute is one of the most popular engineering colleges in India and has been ranked and recognised for its faculty, infrastructure and learning facilities. 

Read |Here’s how India got its first engineering college – IIT Roorkee

Let’s have a look at the national and international ranking of the institute:

IIT Roorkee NIRF Ranking 2022

The institute was ranked seventh best in the overall category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022. While it secured the sixth rank in the engineering category and 19th rank in the management category of the 2022 rankings.

IIT-R was ranked best in the country for architecture studies by securing rank 1 in NIRF 2022 and the seventh best institute for research purposes. 

QS University ranking 2023

In the QS World University Ranking 2023, IIT Roorkee was placed at 369th position which is an improvement from its 400th position in the 2022 rankings.

THE World University rankings

The institute boycotted the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking in 2021 accusing lack of transparency in their assessment parameters. In 2020, seven IITs announced their boycott of THE’s World University Rankings after the premier engineering schools held two meetings with THE representatives to flag their issues of “transparency” with the ranking metrics. The issue has not been resolved yet.

