150th Gandhi Jayanti: KVs plan to set world record by organising largest ‘plogging’ event on October 2

The Kendriya Vidyalayas are planning to set a world record by organising the largest “plogging” event with students and parents across the country, covering a distance of 2.4 lakh kilometres and collecting over 12 tonnes of plastic, officials said on Tuesday. ‘Plogging’ refers to picking up plastic waste while doing jogging, officials said.

Advertising

The record attempt will be made on Wednesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “Students, teachers and parents from over 1,200 KVs across the country will do ‘plogging’ on the occasion of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.”

“Plogging involves picking up plastic waste while doing jogging,” a senior official at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said. The schools have been preparing students for the event and parents have been briefed about it as well.

“We will attempt the largest plogging event in any part of the world on a single day by a single school chain covering estimated distance of 2.4 lakh kilometres by all participants. We are estimating a plastic pick up of over 12 tonnes,” the official added.