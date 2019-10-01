150 years of Mahatma Gandhi: In Lehragaga, 1,100 schoolkids to light solar lamps on Oct 2

Dedicating the International Day of Non-Violence to Mother Earth and to send out the message of conserving energy, schoolchildren in Sangrur’s Lehragaga town will light 1,100 solar lamps on October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The initiative is being taken as part of the ‘Student Solar Ambassador’ programme, a joint effort by the Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Bombay), under which students will also undertake a pledge to dedicate the day as that of ‘Non-Violence Towards Environment’.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kawaljeet Dhindsa, director of the SEABA International School, said 1,100 schoolchildren from five schools of classes 6 to 12 will assemble on their campus in Lehragaga on October 2 and also attend a workshop on assembling solar lamps, for which they have been provided with solar kits.

“After assembling the kits, they will take out an awareness march on the need to protect the environment and conserve energy. The march will conclude at Holy Mission School, where all the lights will be switched off for six minutes and the students will switch on solar lamps,” said Dhindsa.

The students will also take a pledge “to protect, preserve, and nurture our environment”, and “to not cause harm to nature”, and be “compassionate, responsible global citizens to ensure peaceful co-existence of all living beings in the world”.