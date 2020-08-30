150 academics write to PM in support of JEE, NEET decision

There are a lot of apprehensions about admissions and classes which need to be resolved at the earliest, the academicians wrote in the letter sent on August 27. (Representational image)

Around 150 academics from different universities have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to go ahead with the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as planned, and not give in to voices of opposition.

“Youth and students are the future of the nation but in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too. There are a lot of apprehensions about admissions and classes which need to be resolved at the earliest,” the academicians wrote in the letter sent on August 27.

The signatories include Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, Sanjeev Sharma, V-C of Baba Saheb Ambedkar University, Ahmedabad, Amil Upadhyay, and Pro V-C of Central University of Kerala, J Jayaprasad, along with several teachers from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“The government has declared its decision to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and announced the respective dates. We wholeheartedly welcome this move. The Honourable Supreme Court too dismissed a petition for postponement of these exams saying that any further delay in conducting the test would result in waste of precious year for students,” they wrote.

“The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government. We hope and strongly believe that under your able leadership, the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out,” they added.

