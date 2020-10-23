14 students trained under RailTel Akansha Super 30 crack JEE Advanced

JEE Main is held twice a year by the NTA. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Representational)

All the 30 students who prepared under the Akansha Super 30, Dehradun cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020, and of them, 14 have cracked the Advanced. JEE is held for admission in the engineering colleges across India. Under the initiative, 30 underprivileged students were given free training.

During the current year — as the examinations got delayed and the coaching could not continue physically due to COVID — the classes were held using virtual classroom sessions and practice tests were conducted online.

Puneet Chawla, CMD/RailTel said, “It is heartening to see that these students, with their sheer talent and will power, are inching towards having a successful career. We are just happy to provide guidance to these kids so that they can fulfill their dreams of becoming an engineer.”

A total of 30 underprivileged but talented students from different corners of Uttarakhand were provided free residential coaching and mentoring in this centre run by RailTel for 11 months for admission in reputed engineering colleges like IIT, NIT, and state engineering colleges. All of these students have now cracked the test.

RailTel is in association with the Centre for Social Responsibility and leadership, New Delhi, established a unit of Abhayanand Super 30 at Dehradun in 2015. Over the years, 56 students from the residential coaching institute have made it to IIT and 83 students to NIT’s and state engineering colleges.

These students were selected for the free coaching on the basis of a written test conducted at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and other government schools in Uttarakhand. The test comprises of questions on physics, chemistry, mathematics, and aptitude test. The shortlisted students had to undergo a rigorous interview which was designed to test their mental ability, quick thinking, concepts, and career aspiration for being selected for the coaching.

