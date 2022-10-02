14 repeaters ranked between 500 and 1000 after revised KCET ranking list: K’tka higher education minister

Karnataka higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan stated that only 14 repeaters were ranked between 500 and 1000 after KEA announced the revised KCET ranking list, following the Karnataka High Court order.

The minister also announced that 2,063 repeaters featured between 501 to 10,000 rank and 22,022 repeaters were ranked between 10,001 to 1 lakh after being evaluated with 50 per cent PUC and 50 per cent CET scores through the ‘normalization process’. This revised list is applicable only for Engineering, Agriculture, Yoga, and Naturopathy courses whereas the rankings for veterinary and pharmacy courses were decided by considering only on CET scores for repeaters.

After announcing the revised list, many freshers are miffed as their ranking has plunged by huge margins. A total of 216559 candidates applied for KCET out of which 210829 appeared for the test. Out of the 210829 candidates, around 24,000 candidates who appeared in KCET 2021, re appeared in KCET 2022. Many took a drop to better their ranking in 2022, while some wanted to take a break to prepare for NEET this year.

However, the controversy erupted when the 24,000 repeaters were evaluated only on 100 per cent CET results as against the norm of evaluating their rankings based on 50 per cent PUC marks and 50 per cent CET marks. The KEA clarified that PUC marks for repeaters wont be considered for evaluating their rankings, because in 2021 they were all promoted in PUC due to pandemic through a government order. And that their evaluations in 2021 were based only on 100 per cent CET score.

On September 23, the Karnataka High Court upheld the recommendations of the expert committee who proposed a normalization process to evaluate the repeaters.

A two-judge bench consisting of acting chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice S Vishwajith Shetty accepted the expert committee recommendations of evaluating the repeaters after deducting 6 marks from their overall qualifying examination (QE) marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics. The HC also disposed of the appeal of the government in accordance with the expert committee’s proposal.

The committee headed by Dr B Thimmegowda, vice-chairman of the Karnataka Higher Education Council constituted a committee on September 20 wherein the route mean square or RMS method was used to calculate the difference in the average marks scored by the candidates of 2022-23 and candidates of 2021 (Covid-19) in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

After which it was decided that 6 marks in physics, 5 in chemistry and 7 in mathematics and a total of 6 for 100 qualifying marks would be deducted to evaluate the repeaters. The committee also suggested an increase of IT related seats to 10 per cent to safeguard the interests of the candidates.