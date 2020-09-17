137 students at MICA to work on real-time projects by global companies

They will study and decode societal and cultural changes and apply them to real business challenges. (Facebook@@mica.schoolofideas)

As many as 137 second-year students taking the Cultural Analysis and Application course at MICA, Ahmedabad, will work on real-time projects by global companies focusing on Business Anthropology, Reading Digital Cultures, Popular Cultural Mapping, Applied Semiotics for Industry, Data for Culture and Fore sighting and Speculative Design.

They will study and decode societal and cultural changes and apply them to real business challenges. Some of the projects this year include studying cricket fandom in India to suggest an entry strategy to the American NBA Basketball professional league, for North America-based Research Strategy Group, as well as studying the emerging gaming culture in India for advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy.

Professor Pooja Thomas, co-curator of the course, said, “The Cultural Analysis and Application course is a response to the need for more human-centered and interdisciplinary insights into brand and business problems.”

Bikram Bindra, co-curator of the course, said, “Everyday brand and business management encourages a focused approach to understanding consumer behaviours . The only way to prepare for an evolving world is to step back, look at the bigger picture, and study consumers’ larger cultural context.”

