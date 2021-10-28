130 students from IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati receive Samsung Fellowship for research projects

Samsung India has launched the fellowship award under its citizenship programme ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ to promote research and enable youth to use technology for social good.

As many as 100 undergraduates and 30 postgraduate engineering students of IIT Madras and IIT Guwahati have received the fellowship. The fellowship will support chosen students in their projects that range from traffic estimation and dynamic control of traffic lights, anti-cancer drug research, and intrusion detection system to power management for electric vehicles and liquid crystals in solar cells.

Final year engineering students, pursuing BTech, Dual Degree (BTech + MTech) and MTech/M.S. (Research), and working on a project that will lead to software or hardware products are eligible for the fellowship. Samsung provides Rs 6,000 per month to undergraduates and Rs 25,000 per month to postgraduate students.

“Samsung R&D Institute India, Delhi has been working towards enhancing research and innovation among students at IITs, especially those from weaker sections of the society. We plan to expand this Fellowship to more IITs in the coming years,” said Deokho Kim, Managing Director, Samsung Research & Development Institute, Delhi.

The 130 fellowships given so far have gone to undergraduate and postgraduate students from various branches of engineering including chemical, mechanical, biotechnology, electrical, ocean, CSE, engineering design, civil, metallurgical, materials and aerospace, among others.

Samsung Innovation Campus is the Company’s global citizenship program that aims to bridge proficiency gaps in the country by skilling students on cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, pervasive computing, data science, machine learning, AR/VR and others. Samsung currently has nine innovation campuses — IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Jodhpur NSUT and Delhi Technological University (DTU).