13-year-old Indian boy launches software development company in Dubai

A 13-year-old Indian boy, Aadithyan Rajesh, who developed his first mobile application four years ago at an age of nine, today owns a software development company in Dubai called ‘Trinet Solutions’. He started using computers from the age of five and develops games as a hobby.

A native of Kerala, Aadithyan, developed a mobile-based app at the age of nine only to kill boredom. He also designed logos and websites for clients. He had designed free logos and websites for a dozen companies.

His Facebook bio read, “I love to code and design my own apps and games.” He already holds a degree in Sciences informatiques from American University of Sharjah, UAE.

“I was born in Thiruvilla, Kerala and my family moved here when I was five. The first website my dad showed me was BBC Typing, a website for kids where young students can learn typing,” he told the Dubai-based English daily.

Aadithya’s father Rajesh N Renjini Nair works in Dubai. It was his father who introduced him to the world of website designing. Today, they have employed three people who are all students from Aadithya’s school.

“I need to be above 18 years to become a company owner. However, we function as a company. We have worked with over 12 clients, and have given them our design and coding services entirely for free,” he said.