13 KVs in seven states, one Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the establishment of 13 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), which will cater to 13,000 and 560 students, respectively.

The 13 KVs will be established in Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Washim (Maharashtra), Chakpikarong (Manipur), Parbham (Maharashtra), Nawada (Bihar), Mirjapur (Uttar Pradesh), Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), Palamau (Jharkhand), Siddipet (Telangana), Kudamalakunte, (Karnataka), CISF Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh), Devkund (Bihar) and Baoli (Uttar Pradesh).

The single Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) will be at Alot, Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh. “Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh has a high percentage of SC/ST population and there is a huge demand for establishing an additional JNV. Moreover, the state government has also shown readiness to earmark the required extent of land and temporary accommodation for setting up the Vidyalaya,” the government said in a statement.

The proposal for opening the new KVs was examined by a committee under a “challenge method” — where those scoring the maximum weightage points were recommended for approval. “At present, the KVs are imparting quality education to more than 12 lakh students and JNVs are providing modern education free of cost to nearly 2.50 lakh students in different parts of the country,” it said.

