13.61% more female students to appear in West Bengal Madhyamik exam, highest in recent years

Over 10.15 lakh (10,15,888) students will appear for the Madhyamik examination that will begin from February 18, 2020. Representational Image/ file Over 10.15 lakh (10,15,888) students will appear for the Madhyamik examination that will begin from February 18, 2020. Representational Image/ file

WBBSE Madhyamik exam 2020: The number of female students appearing for the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) Madhyamik has witnessed a steep rise this year. “This year, 1,36,130 more girl students will appear in the class 10 examination. Overall, the female students’ registration this year is 5,76,009, while 4,39,879 male students are appearing for the examination,” mentioned WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

According to the official, the rise in the number of female candidates is the result of the state government’s Kanyashree scheme, which pushed up the enrollment of female students.

Meanwhile, a total of 10.15 lakh (10,15,888) students will sit for the exam, about 50,112 less than the previous year. “As the pass percentage in Madhyamik examination increased gradually, less number of re-appeared candidates registered for the examination which affected overall numbers,” the official explained.

Last year, a total of 10.66 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 examination, with the pass percentage rising to 85.49 per cent, recording the highest pass percentage ever.

The board has also taken strict measures to prevent incidents of malpractice, and has restricted the use of smartphones for teachers. Meanwhile, only four appointed persons from the board — officer-in-charge, centre secretary, venue supervisor and additional venue supervisor — will be allowed to carry any sort of electronic gadgets inside the venue.

The West Bengal board is likely to revive the pattern of class 10 examination (Madhyamik) to be effective for the students who will appear in the examinations in 2022. The syllabus reform committee of the board is considering every aspect including the syllabus of all-India boards like ICSE, CBSE and curriculum of various state boards.

The Madhyamik examination will be conducted over a week and will conclude on February 27 with optional elective subjects.

