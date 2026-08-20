126 schools shut in Odisha’s Bhadrak amid heavy rainfall; Manipur government closes schools for 3 days

As India continues to experience the peak of the southwest monsoon, several states have been severely affected by the heavy downpour this year. In view of worsening weather conditions, several schools across the district of Bhadrak in Odisha have been closed today, August 20. The district administration has directed a total of 126 schools across the Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar, Bhandaripokhari, and Chandbali blocks to remain closed on Thursday due to the recent floods and ongoing restoration work.
The orders are issued as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, staff, and other members associated with the school authority. Earlier, on August 19, keeping the safety of school students as a priority, the district administration had ordered 297 schools situated across six blocks to remain shut.
The recent India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the district has shown some improvement in the weather conditions, suggesting a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorm for the next few days.
Three-day school closure declared in Manipur
The Manipur government has ordered all educational institutions in the state to remain closed for three days, from August 20 to August 22, 2026. The state Education Department has issued a statement announcing that the Governor of Manipur has declared the closure of all schools considering the currently “prevailing law-and-order situation” in the state.
The school closure order applies equally to all the schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or otherwise.
All the government, aided or unaided colleges and higher education institutes in Manipur will also remain closed from August 20 to August 22. Schools and colleges in the state will reopen on Monday, August 23.
All school students and their parents across the country are required to keep a close track of the school broadcasting groups and district-wise administrative orders to stay updated.
— with inputs from PTI