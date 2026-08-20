126 schools shut in Odisha’s Bhadrak amid heavy rainfall; Manipur government closes schools for 3 days

As India continues to experience the peak of the southwest monsoon, several states have been severely affected by the heavy downpour this year. In view of worsening weather conditions, several schools across the district of Bhadrak in Odisha have been closed today, August 20. The district administration has directed a total of 126 schools across the Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar, Bhandaripokhari, and Chandbali blocks to remain closed on Thursday due to the recent floods and ongoing restoration work.

The orders are issued as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, staff, and other members associated with the school authority. Earlier, on August 19, keeping the safety of school students as a priority, the district administration had ordered 297 schools situated across six blocks to remain shut.