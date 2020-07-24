1,204 govt schools achieve 100% result in Class 12 PSEB exams

Government schools in Punjab have achieved 6.18 per cent increase in the pass percentage compared to the last year results (File/Representational) Government schools in Punjab have achieved 6.18 per cent increase in the pass percentage compared to the last year results (File/Representational)

The Punjab School Education Department has said that under the “Sikhiya Sudhar Muhim (Quality Improvement Drive)”, 1204 government school have achieved cent percent results in Class 12 PSEB exams recently.

There are total 1,903 Government Senior Secondary Schools in the state out of which as many as 1,204 schools have achieved this feat. The Education Department had launched “Smart Schools” campaign couple of years back and “Mission Cent Percent” was launched last year.

The overall pass percentage of government schools this year is 94.32 per cent as against the 88.14 per cent last year and it is better than the government schools in Delhi, which are under the jurisdiction of CBSE. While the Government schools in Delhi have improved their pass percentage by 3.76 per cent, government schools in Punjab have achieved 6.18 per cent increase in the pass percentage compared to the last year results, said the Education Department.

According to available information, 72 out of 116 government schools in Amritsar , 92 out of 127 in Bathida, 25 out of 46 in Barnala, 31 out of 44 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 36 out of 42 in Faridkot, 41 out of 63 in Ferozepur, 38 out of 75 in Fazilka, 72 out of 116 in Gurdaspur, 78 out of 130 in Hoshiarpur, 111 out of 152 in Jalandhar, 47 out of 62 in Kapurthala achieved 100 per cent pass percentage.

The trend was also seen in other districts with 108 out of 181 government schools in Ludhiana, 41 out of 72 in Mansa, 50 out of 82 in Moga, 27 out of 47 in Pathankot, 66 out of 109 in Patiala, 35 out of 55 in Rupnagar, 28 out of 46 in SAS Nagar, 70 out of 123 in Sangrur, 38 out of 51 in SBS Nagar, 57 out of 86 in Sri Mukatsar Sahib, and 41 out of 78 in Tarn Taran district posting 100 per cent results.

However, out of 10 Meritorious Schools in Punjab, only 8 schools achieved cent percent result while two meritorious schools achieved 99.4 per cent and 99.78 per cent pass percentage.

“In March 2018, when the copying was curbed strictly, the overall pass percentage had come down to 68.24 per cent, but it succeeded in bringing a change in the mindset that there would be no compromise with the quality education,” said the Education Secretary-cum-Chairman, PSEB, Krishan Kumar.

He gave credit to the teachers for implementing various quality improvement projects.

