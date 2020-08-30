12 teachers from Delhi chosen for CBSE awards this year

Balwan Singh, Arti Qanungo, Rashmi Biswal and Seema Pandey.

From a teacher creating a smart classroom by gathering resources on his own, to one working to break taboos around menstruation, to another bringing together art with other subjects — a diverse range of teachers from the capital have been chosen for the CBSE Award to Teachers this year. The 12 awardees from Delhi include three from government schools and one from a North MCD school.

Balwan Singh has been working as a teacher at North MCD school in Bankner. One of his biggest achievements is creating a smart classroom in his school, which, like other MCD schools, is short on resources.

“My children study in a private school, and on seeing smart classrooms there, I felt even my students should have it. I collected Rs 5,000 from the principal and senior teachers and arranged a large donation from a jewellery business in Chandni Chowk. Acquaintances offered to do the installation work of the projector and whiteboard for free, and we managed to get the system installed in 2017. It is now used as a common classroom; the interests of children in subjects like math has really increased,” he said.

Among the government school teachers to have won is Arti Qanungo, who teaches English at a girls’ school in Shakarpur and has been working for years to create awareness on menstrual health. “It began with conversations with my students, but later I felt the need to extend this to the community. Through my students, I’m able to connect with people living in nearby areas and speak to both men and women,” she said.

Also among the winners is Seema Pandey, an artist who teaches art at Ramjas School Pusa Road and tries to integrate it with other subjects. “I talk to teachers of mainstream subjects and think of what activities can be introduced. Before the students learnt about concave and convex mirrors, we had an activity in which students did concave and convex portraits with spoons. I don’t think they’ll ever forget the subject. I introduce them to the Bengal school of art when they learn about the nationalist movement,” she said.

Another school in which arts is an integral part of the curriculum is DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, where principal Rashmi Biswal has been chosen for the award. “Our focus is on developing communication among students, teaching them to be bold; dance and dramatics play a very important role in that. Both activities are very vibrant in our school. I also encourage teachers to adapt drama as a mode of teaching. Most importantly, I believe a happy teacher makes a happy classroom,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd