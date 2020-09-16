12 teachers awarded under AICTE’s first-ever Visvesvarya Best Teacher Awards 2020

12 teachers won the award

A total of 12 faculty members of AICTE-approved institutes received the first-ever Visvesvarya Best Teacher Awards 2020. The awards were conferred by Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on the eve of Engineers Day. The event was organised in the virtual mode due to the pandemic.

Pokhriyal said that the most important factor in the success of higher education institutions is the quality and engagement of its faculty. The Minister said that the awards have been introduced to identify extraordinary teachers and recognise their excellence, best practice, and innovation in the field of higher technical education at the national level for degree and diploma institutions.

Read | Teachers’ Day: Meet these two ‘special’ teachers who used innovative methods to make a change

“This scheme is aimed to recognise the meritorious faculties on the Engineer’s Day every year at the National level and, encourage them to update themselves to the ever-changing needs of higher education at the global level and thereby becoming an effective contributor towards the society,” the statement from the government said.

The evaluation parameters for these awards were predefined with a focus on research, 360-degree feedback, contribution to student development. and resolution of societal problems.

The ministry claims that it received “a huge response” of which 261 proposals were shortlisted for evaluation through a seven-member committee chaired by Prem Vrat, pro-chancellor, professor of eminence, and chief mentor at The North Cap University, Gurugram. A total of 12 candidates were then finalised for the awards.

The winning teachers are –

At the award ceremony, Pokhriyal also launched Scheme for Promoting Interests, Creativity, and Ethics among Students (SPICES) to “promote healthy co-curricular activity amongst the students for their all-round development”. Chairman AICTE, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Vice Chairman, AICTE, Prof MP Poonia and Member Secretary, AICTE Prof Rajiv Kumar were also present.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd