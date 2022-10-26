12 research scholars from Jamia Millia Islamia selected for Prime Minister Research Fellowship

This year, the university has improved its performance from 2021 when six research scholars were selected for the PMRF (Image credits: Jamia Millia)

Twelve (12) research scholars of the Jamia Millia Islamia university have been awarded the coveted Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) under the lateral entry scheme of the May 2022 drive.

This year, the university has improved its performance from 2021 when six research scholars were selected for the PMRF under the lateral entry scheme of the December 2020 drive.

PMRF Coordinator, JMI prof Abdul Quaiyum Ansari said that these researchers would be individually getting a fellowship of Rs 70,000 for the first two years, Rs 75,000 for third year, Rs 80,000 for the fourth and fifth year respectively. Apart from this, each fellow would be getting a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year (a total of Rs 10 lakh for five years) under the PMRF.