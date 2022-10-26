scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

12 research scholars from Jamia Millia Islamia selected for Prime Minister Research Fellowship

These researchers would be individually getting a fellowship of Rs 70,000 for the first two years, Rs 75,000 for third year, Rs.80,000 for the fourth and fifth year respectively.

JMI, PMRF, PMRF Jamia fellowsThis year, the university has improved its performance from 2021 when six research scholars were selected for the PMRF (Image credits: Jamia Millia)

Twelve (12) research scholars of the Jamia Millia Islamia university have been awarded the coveted Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) under the lateral entry scheme of the May 2022 drive. 

This year, the university has improved its performance from 2021 when six research scholars were selected for the PMRF under the lateral entry scheme of the December 2020 drive. 

Read |Jamia Millia researchers feature in Stanford University global list of top 2% scientists

PMRF Coordinator, JMI prof Abdul Quaiyum Ansari said that these researchers would be individually getting a fellowship of Rs 70,000 for the first two years, Rs 75,000 for third year, Rs 80,000 for the fourth and fifth year respectively. Apart from this, each fellow would be getting a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year (a total of Rs 10 lakh for five years) under the PMRF.

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 04:40:33 pm
Next Story

Dogs get their day at Hindu festival dedicated to them in Nepal

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement