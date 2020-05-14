12 Indian institutes get E-LEAD certification for quality online teaching by QS IGAUGE

First batch of institutes to get E-LEAD certificate released (Representational image) First batch of institutes to get E-LEAD certificate released (Representational image)

As many as 12 Indian universities have received E-LEAD certificates from QS IGAUGE – the Indian wing of QS Ranking for E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation (E-LEAD). These certificates were conferred virtually and universities and colleges were assessed on the quality of online education. After an audit, universities were awarded marks out of 150 and those who secured 120 marks were given the certification.

The secretary-general of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), professor Pankaj Mittal commented that it is important to provide quality online education. “There is going to be a new normal post-coronavirus. While online education is ongoing, taking assessment and evaluation online is a major issue. We feel that restricting the exam only to three hours is not enough and we need to think of continuous evaluation, assignment processes,” she stated.

Read | THE Impact Ranking: IIT-Kharagpur best in country, 57th globally; India’s best-ever performance

“The major question now is the quality of education. While some institutes are really doing well, several institutes are facing a lack of skills, training and resources. We at AIU are also trying to frame guidelines to assess the quality of online education, certifying institutes will help students identify quality digital education,” she added.

The 12 institutes to get the certificate are –

— OP Jindal University (JGU), Sonipat

— DIT University, Dehradun

— Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIET)

— NITTE, Mangalore

— University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Jaipur

— Siksha O Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University

— Ashoka University, Sonipat

— Reva University, Bengaluru

— GD Goenka University, Gurgaon

— Alliance University, Bengaluru

— Chitkara University, Chandigarh

— Sharda University, Noida

This is the first batch of E-LEAD certificates and more batches of universities are expected to follow.

The QS IGAUGE has launched the E-LEAD programme to commend higher education institutes for their digital shift. Since mid-March, all Indian schools and colleges have been shut due to the coronavirus induced lockdown and have been delivering classes to students digitally.

Read | Colleges to hold AI-powered ‘exams from home’: All you need to know about proctoring

The Ministry of HRD has also launched several platforms, including SWAYAM Prabha, online MOOC platform SWAYAM, Diksha among others. It is also telecasting radio and television shows to deliver educational content to areas with less or no connectivity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd