Friday, Sep 16, 2022

1,141 Delhi govt schools students cleared JEE and NEET exams, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier, a perception was created that governments cannot run schools and such schools should be handed over to private players or handled through CSR initiatives, Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi, Delhi government schools28 students from government schools of Delhi who secured ranks in the top 1,000 in JEE and NEET exams were felicitated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image credit: PTI)

Due to the quality education provided in Delhi government schools, 1,141 students have cleared JEE and NEET exams, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Kejriwal was speaking at an event organised to felicitate toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) at Thyagaraj Stadium here.

Read |Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back to Ukraine

Felicitating the students, Kejriwal said 18 crore children study in government schools across the country and most of them are in a poor state. “These government schools can be improved the way we did it in Delhi. We provided quality education to students and because of that 1,141 students of our government schools cleared JEE and NEET exams,” he said.

Also read |CBSE Class 10th,12th Board Exam 2023: Registration process for private candidates begins tomorrow

“Education is not a matter of charity, it is a matter of right. The country’s poverty can be eradicated if we provide good education to every child,” he said.

The chief minister felicitated 28 students who secured ranks in the top 1,000 in JEE and NEET exams.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 05:37:39 pm
