11.3 lakh answer book requests received says CBSE, denies OSM portal hack

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said it has already digitally furnished nearly 9 lakh answer books to students, amid growing scrutiny over delays in the re-evaluation process and concerns raised online regarding its On Screen Marking (OSM) system.
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According to a status bulletin released by the board at 6 pm on May 26, CBSE has received 4,04,319 applications from students seeking scanned copies of evaluated answer books. These applications together account for 11,31,961 answer books requested by students across Class 12 examinations.
Of these, the board said 8,98,214 answer books have already been digitally furnished to students through the designated portal and registered email IDs. CBSE added that the remaining pending requests are expected to be fulfilled by May 27.
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CBSE Post-Result Support Update
as on 26.05.2026#CBSE #CBSEClass12 pic.twitter.com/Fla3RBMJDT
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2026
The board also announced that the portal for applications related to verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer books is expected to go live on May 29, 2026.
The update comes at a time when CBSE’s digital evaluation ecosystem has come under attention following social media claims by a user alleging vulnerabilities in a CBSE-linked OSM portal. A few media reports had referred to a purported “hack” of the platform, raising questions around the safety of the evaluation process.
However, CBSE has clarified that the URL cited in the viral claims — cbse.onmarks.co.in — was only a testing site containing sample data used for internal review purposes. The board maintained that the actual portal used for evaluation operated on a different URL and had not been compromised.
CBSE also said no real student data, marks, or evaluation records were present on the testing platform and stressed that no security breach has been detected in the live assessment infrastructure.
The clarification also comes amid complaints from some students regarding delays in accessing scanned answer scripts and issues linked to re-evaluation requests. The board, however, has maintained that the system was introduced to improve transparency and has strong safeguards and grievance redressal mechanisms built into it.