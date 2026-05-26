11.3 lakh answer book requests received says CBSE, denies OSM portal hack

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said it has already digitally furnished nearly 9 lakh answer books to students, amid growing scrutiny over delays in the re-evaluation process and concerns raised online regarding its On Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Mixed-up answer books, skipped pages, missed step-marking: How CBSE’s OSM fails its efficiency test

According to a status bulletin released by the board at 6 pm on May 26, CBSE has received 4,04,319 applications from students seeking scanned copies of evaluated answer books. These applications together account for 11,31,961 answer books requested by students across Class 12 examinations.

Of these, the board said 8,98,214 answer books have already been digitally furnished to students through the designated portal and registered email IDs. CBSE added that the remaining pending requests are expected to be fulfilled by May 27.