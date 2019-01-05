106th Indian Science Congress: Best projects at a glance by little innovators

A total of 120 projects by school children shortlisted from across the country after block, district and state level competitions are at display at Children’s Science Congress that started Friday at 106th Indian Science Congress ongoing at Lovely Professional University (LPU) at Phagwara in Punjab.

From a medical robot to a wheelchair for fully-paralyzed patients that moves with eye movement and a ‘Garbage ATM’, little scientists from across country have come up with interesting innovations.

Kunal Sharma and Kritik Bhatia, students of class-11 from Delhi, presented ‘Med-Rob’, a medical robot for disabled persons who find it difficult to take their medicines. Working with a smartphone, a remote and a unique ID, robot will move to their beds and give them medicines.

Dhanraj, a class-12 student from government senior secondary school in Bhojawas of Mahendragarh demonstrated an eye operated wheelchair working with infra-red censors. “A fully paralyzed patient cannot move any body part except eyes.

This wheelchair moves left, right and centre getting commands from eye movement,” said Dhanraj whose father is a retired CISF constable. Dhanraj says that his government school still lacks Atal Tinkering Lab and focus is more on theory than practicals which are drawbacks. “Some children in my school are not even aware of how a circuit works because focus is always on theory not practicals. That is the only thing I regret on studying in a government school,” he says.

Patel Yug Satishbhai (15) and Sony Sahil Chiragbhai (15) from class 9 came from Vadodra in Gujarat with their ‘Garbage ATM’ model to stop littering. “We made a dustbin which will collect trash and it’s lid will open when a card is swiped. It will weigh garbage and money will be credited to bank account of person. It is to collect raw material and other recyclable material for which government can install such machines and credit money in bank accounts to stop littering,” they said.

Vikas Kumar (18), a class 12 student from Bhauwala in Dehradun presented an ‘automatic bascule bridge’ model which automatically opens and lifts to allow entry of big ship vessels. “Even London Bridge is manual one. We have made an automatic one which works with Light Dependent Resistance (LDR) censors and opens up when a ship approaches,” said Vikas who studies at SGRR Inter-College which is Hindi-medium.

Disha PN (14) and Pavana V Karanth (14), class-9 students at Sadvidya High School in Mysore presented their project ‘Health Better with Alkaline Water’ under which both girls are spreading awareness on how water purified by RO systems lacks required minerals and that it should be treated with magnesium oxide to restore water quality. “We conducted survey on a hundred households and also distributed pamphlets to spread awareness on switching to alkaline water. RO purifiers also remove some good minerals but people are unaware of it,” they said.

Prayag Rajoria (17) from Sikar of Rajasthan and a class-12 student with his partner Manvi (8) came up with a ‘Life Rescue Boat’ to save aquatic life and it removes garbage from water surface.