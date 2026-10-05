10,107 women candidates clear JEE Advanced, highest in 6 years

In 2026, 3,814 female-only seats (including female supernumerary seats) were allotted, and 37 female candidates secured seats through the gender-neutral pool. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ representational)

For the first time in six years, the number of women candidates qualifying for JEE Advanced crossed 10,000, as per the Joint Implementation Committee report released by IIT Roorkee.

According to the report, 43,112 female candidates registered for the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology and some other institutes in 2026.

Of these, 40,562 appeared for both papers and 10,107 qualified. The qualification rate among registered women candidates rose from 21.7 per cent in 2025 to 23.4 per cent this year.

The top women candidate scored 280 marks (mathematics: 101, physics: 86, chemistry: 93), securing All India Rank 77. Among the 3,814 admitted women candidates, 37 secured seats through the gender-neutral pool, the report said.