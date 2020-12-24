scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 24, 2020
100 years of Visva-Bharati University: PM Modi addresses students, teachers

Visva-Bharati University completed 100 years today. PM Modi remembers Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and says that the university continues to be an integral part of the Indian culture.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2020 11:36:05 am
PM Modi addressing students, teachers of Visva-Bharati University

Acharyas try to keep the country’s consciousness awakened, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the students and teachers at Visva-Bharati University. He said it in a virtual centenary celebrations of the university. Modi said, “Vishwa Bharati is a true embodiment of Gurudev’s thinking, philosophy. This is a kind of adorable place that gives the country constant energy to give concrete shape to the dream that Gurudev had dreamt of for India.”

 

