100 years of Visva-Bharati University: PM Modi addresses students, teachers

PM Modi addressing students, teachers of Visva-Bharati University

Acharyas try to keep the country’s consciousness awakened, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the students and teachers at Visva-Bharati University. He said it in a virtual centenary celebrations of the university. Modi said, “Vishwa Bharati is a true embodiment of Gurudev’s thinking, philosophy. This is a kind of adorable place that gives the country constant energy to give concrete shape to the dream that Gurudev had dreamt of for India.”

