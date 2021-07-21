West Bengal: 100% clear Madhyamik in new evaluation system

At Taki Girls School in Kolkata on Tuesday after the Madhyamik results were declared. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of Madhyamik (class 10 board) examination, with a record 100 per cent pass percentage.

This year’s Madhyamik examination could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The evaluation of papers was based on a candidate’s performance in the 2019 class 9 exam and an internal assessment of every subject in class 10 on a 50:50 basis.

Addressing a news conference, WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly announced that the 100 per cent pass percentage is an all-time record.

“Last year’s pass percentage was 86.34%. This year, 90% of the students secured more than 60% or more marks in the new evaluation method. This year, the highest marks obtained is 697 (out of 700). A total of 79 candidates have received the highest marks,” Ganguly said.

As the evaluation is based on internal assessment, the board did not publish any merit list this year. “If a candidate is not happy with the results, he/she will be able to sit for tests once the Covid-19 situation improves. However, if any student appears for the exam, this result will not be valid anymore,” the WBBSE president added.

A total of 10,79,749 candidates were scheduled to sit for the exam this year.According to Ganguly, around 10 lakh students secured 60% or more marks through the new evaluation method.

This year, the number of girl students enrolled to take the exam was higher than boys. While 6,13,849 girls were scheduled to appear for the exams, the boys numbered 4,65,850.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students on the record-breaking results. “Heartiest congratulations to all students who successfully cleared the Madhyamik examinations! May you keep shining in the future and go ahead to achieve much more in life. My best wishes to all parents, support systems & teachers as well!” Banerjee said in a tweet.