10% reservation will create thousands of seats in IITs and other higher institutes: Prakash Javadekar

The government’s 10 per cent reservation will create thousands of seats in higher education institutions. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that there will be thousands of seats in higher education institutions under the new category from the next academic session.

“In June, when institutions open (for next session), thousands of seats will be there under 10 per cent reservation in institutions like IIT, IIIT, NIT, central universities and others and my preparation has started,” Javadekar said.

The HRD Minister termed the government’s decision a move towards social justice. “This is a revolutionary decision to deliver economic justice and social justice,” said HRD minister at a function in Jaipur on Sunday evening.

He said that no one’s reservation was abolished and an additional 10 per cent reservation was given to economically backward sections of the general category, as reported by PTI.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the constitutional provision to provide 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and education to an economically backward section in the general category.

The bill was passed by Parliament on January 9.