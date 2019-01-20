10% quota for poor: Centre directs educational institutions to implement reservation

All educational institutes and universities have been directed to implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weak in general category in the upcoming educational year. The government has also issued an office memorandum to implement the stipulated quota. “Government has issued an office memorandum to implement 10 per cent reservation,” said HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said, “We have issued orders yesterday to all institutes and universities to implement it in the upcoming educational year. We have also asked states to implement it,” as reported by news agency ANI.

The Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 to grant 10 reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions.

The reservation is meant for individuals whose annual earning is below Rs. 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land.

UP cabinet gives in-principle nod to implement EWS quota

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Friday gave “in-principle” approval to implementation of 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections in general category. The cabinet cleared the proposal to implement the reservation from January 14 onwards.

“Fourteen decisions have been taken by Cabinet today and the biggest decision is to implement the notification by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment dated January 12, 2019 to provide for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker section of the society,” said Cabinet Minister and UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma.

Sharma said this reservation would be given without modifying quota for any other category.

“Bina kisi ke aarakshan ko chhede hue, jo samanya varg ke log hain, jo aarthik roop se kamjor hain, usko 10 per cent ki vyavastha,” said the minister, adding, “Sarkari sewaon ki sabhi shrenion mein niyuktiyon ke liye, ya sarkari shaikshik sansthano mein pravesh ke liye aarthik roop se kamjor vargon ke liye adhiktam 10 er cent ka aarakshan anuvanya kiya gaya hai (Without disturbing reservation for any group, 10 per cent reservation has been ensured for employment opportunities in government services and in admission to government-run educational institutions for the economically weak in the general category).”