10% reservation, fee rebate for COVID-19 warriors and their wards at Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University has announced COVID-10 warriors scholarship scheme worth Rs 5 crore for those fighting against coronavirus and their wards. This includes doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, housekeeping staff of hospitals, police personnel of all Indian states, paramilitary forces, media persons and sanitation workers. Under the scheme, 10 per cent seats in all the undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by Chandigarh University would be reserved for the wards of COVID-19 warriors. Further, students admitted in this category would be eligible for 10 per cent fee rebate throughout the entire duration of the program.

The varsity chancellor, Satnam Sandhu said, “COVID-19 warriors are everyday superheroes and the entire nation owes them a tremendous debt of gratitude by taking care of the future of their children and the COVID-19 Warrior Scholarship announced by Chandigarh University is just a small attempt to recognize and express our gratefulness towards them.”

Students and faculty at the varsity are also feeding around 200 people in the neighboring villages daily under the CU-AID Campaign. The University team is also carrying out distribution drives of hand sanitizer and to date have distributed 3500 liters of sanitizers to different organizations which includes AIIMS New Delhi, Punjab Police, old age homes, orphanages and villages of Chandigarh and Mohali, it claims.

In support of District Administration Mohali, Chandigarh University has also set-up an isolation facility at Gharuan which has a capacity of 1000 beds. University volunteers have also reached out to feed stray animals who have been under distress due to the lack of availability of food during lockdown.

