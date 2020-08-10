10 new schools in tribal areas to cater to 4,500 children

CM Vijay Rupani recollected the contribution of tribal community in the history of India. (File) CM Vijay Rupani recollected the contribution of tribal community in the history of India. (File)

On World Tribal Day on Sunday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani dedicated six government schools in tribal dominated regions and laid the foundation stone for four others. The 10 schools will cater to more than 4,500 students, said an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

August 9 is celebrated as World Tribal Day across the globe and the same was celebrated at 28 places of 14 districts in Gujarat by the state government, the release added Rupani dedicated the newly built schools through videoconferencing that was also attended by tribal development ministers Ganpat Vasava and Ramanlal Patkar, along with senior tribal development officials.

The release said that the total cost for the 10 schools — six dedicated and four to be built — is Rs 136.40 crore. It said that with these schools in interior tribal regions, children there will get education at their doorstep. The CM recollected the contribution of tribal community in the history of India.

