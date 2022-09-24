10 mistakes that a new IGNOU student should avoid: Expert

By Dinesh Verma

With the CUET result declared, the rush for admission has begun. Many candidates who could not get admission at their favourite course or college, apply at Open Schools and universities like IGNOU. Over 33 lakh students are studying through IGNOU’s distance learning courses and every student is dependent on self-learning and discipline. Hence, it is important to empower them with a few things that are elementary to their learning process and progress.

These tips from the expert will help you understand things you should and should not do while studying at IGNOU.

Here are some common mistakes students make while studying at IGNOU:

1. Choose your subject intelligently: There are a number of students who make mistakes while choosing their subjects in IGNOU. When it comes to choosing the subject, students do a lot of things — such as talking to seniors, surfing the internet, consulting their teachers, instructors, everything. Their choices are influenced by others. They opt for a subject for reasons such as ‘it is a high-scoring subject,’ ‘the chance of clearing the paper with ease is high’, ‘good study materials are available in the market’… so on and so forth. What they fail to do is to do soul-searching and understand their own ability.

So, while choosing a particular subject in IGNOU, listen to what everyone is saying, but do what your heart says. Know your subject, know your ability, and do accordingly. Never decide on hearsay.

2. Save the username and password: When your admission is confirmed, you are provided with a dedicated username and password. Note it down at the place you can recall easily. Though a lot of students of IGNOU do not know the importance of saving their name and password, it is very important for you.

3. Attend induction programme: After you get enrolled in a particular course of IGNOU, an induction programme is organised. This happens to be a wonderful opportunity for the students. You get to meet your seniors, build contacts, get to know so many things related to your course and IGNOU in general. You come to know about the golden nuggets about your course, the method of preparation, the tips and tricks, contact numbers of your seniors. Simply put, this is going to be too important for you to lose.

4. Never wait for books from IGNOU: Students tend to wait for the study materials provided by IGNOU. They should rather start reading help books from reputed publishing companies that publish books for IGNOU students. Luckily, there are some really good books in the market that not only provide thorough knowledge about the subject, but also promise good marks in the examination.

5. Do not take IGNOU assignment lightly: Assignments can help you score better. Therefore, it is important that you complete all the assignments on time.

6. Not registering for the lab course: Many IGNOU students are not aware that registration is a must for the lab course and hence end up losing a big opportunity. Therefore, you must get registered, if you have opted for a lab course.

7. Not visiting the study centre: One of the most common mistakes, students make is not visiting their study centres. But, what they don’t know is that it is the study centre where faculty members, seniors are available, and it, in turn, can prove to be of great help for them. Even if other things keep them busy, they should make it a point to visit their study centre at least once in a month.

8. Not consulting with your course coordinator/senior: The course coordinator/senior should be given due importance. They know the nitty gritties of the examination/course and hence prove to be of great help and benefit to the students.

9. Language chosen: Some students put Hindi or English as medium of answering questions. But, in the examination hall, they write in their regional language. IGNOU has a very difficult procedure for this type of mistake. Hence, you must not commit this error.

10. Not preparing for examinations: Some students do not understand that it is important to prepare for the examination. Hence, they appear for it without preparation. Luckily, today there are so many help books available in the market that are of reputed publishers and their track record is so impressive. So, do not hesitate to take help and score well.

The author is the founder & CEO of online book store – Gullybaba