10 important entrance exams slot bookings; know websites to book test date and slot

Entrance Exams in India that are held over a number of days sometimes have a slot booking event. Whether or not there will be slot booking in an exam is clarified when exam details are released by the exam conducting body. Here are some entrance exams that have slot booking and their details.

SRMJEEE 2019 Slot Booking

Advertising

It is for selecting date and slot of exam wherein exam dates are April 15, 2019, to April 25, 2019. SRM Joint Entrance Exam for Engineering 2019 is an online exam without any negative marks. Official website is srmuniv.ac.in.

Manipal Entrance Test 2019 Slot Booking

It is via Manipal Online Test Booking System or OTBS. Students who have applied for Manipal Entrance Test (MET) can book test slots. The official website is manipal.edu.

BITSAT 2019 Slot Booking

It is from March 28, 2019, to April 8, 2019. It starts one day after BITS Pilani announces test centres for all students who applied for the exam. The official website is bitsadmission.com.

AEEE 2019 Slot Booking

Advertising

It is for Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam only for candidates who will appear in computer-based test. Registered students can sign in with application number and date of birth in order to book a test slot. The official website is amrita.edu.

VITEEE 2019 Slot Booking

It is for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination. Students can book slot through an Online Test Booking System. Candidates get a confirmation email after doing it, after which, they can download e-admit card. The official website is vit.ac.in.

LPUNEST 2019 Slot Booking

It is for all the programmes for which the National Eligibility Scholarship Test is being held. This includes engineering, management, hotel management, law, design, agriculture, agriculture, computer applications, commerce and economics, architecture and planning, journalism and film production. LPUNEST 2019 will be held in 200 cities in India and overall 50 countries. The official website is nest.lpu.in.

SUAT 2019 Slot Booking

It has to be done for Sharda University Admission Test. Students who apply for an exam or drop the admission inquiry get an email from the varsity with booking link, user ID or system ID, password. In order to book a slot, these details have to be used to log in. The official website is suat.sharda.ac.in.

KIITEE 2019 Slot Booking

It is likely to take place for KIIT Bhubaneswar Entrance Examination. Online examination dates are April 15, 2019, to April 24, 2019. The official website is kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

GITAM GAT 2019 Slot Booking

It is from April 5, 2019, to April 7, 2019. GAT is an online exam. There are three separate GAT exams – UGTP for B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Pharmacy; PGTA for M.Tech and M.Arch; PGP for M Pharmacy. The official website is gat.gitam.edu.

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Slot Booking 2019

It commences on April 10, 2019. Students can download hall ticket also simultaneously. The official website is sathyabama.ac.in.

5 Things to keep in mind while booking slot are:

1. Remember to download your admit card after booking slot.

2. It is important to book entrance exam slot yourself as per schedule.

3. You can only book a slot once. Date and time selected cannot be changed.

4. There is no variation in the difficulty level of exams held by the same body on different dates.

Advertising

5. Check your calendar for other entrance exams before selecting a date. Keep a comfortable gap between the two exams so that any travel arrangements can also be made.