10-day bagless period for Classes 6 to 8 under NEP, students to get vocational training: Education Minister

NEP will revamp the existing school system (Representational image)

Students studying in classes 6 to 8 will have ‘bagless’ classes as per the suggestions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This period will last for 10 days every year wherein the students would be trained by local vocation experts such as carpenters, gardeners, potters, artists, etc, the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed.

The minister was answering a question on NEP as part of #NEPTransformingIndia initiative on October 1. Under the initiative, people were given a chance to ask anything about the new policy and get it answered by Pokhriyal.

Read | Ticked off by NEP, private institutes form group to standarise ‘coaching culture’

A user asked, “How will govt execute skill development mentioned in #neptransformingindia because we don’t have the required education infrastructure and Well skilled teachers for that. Is there any provision to improve the quality and training of teachers to execute NEP2020.”

The Minister responded, “All students will participate in a 10-day bagless period sometime during Grades 6-8 where they intern with local #vocational experts such as carpenters, gardeners, potters, artists, etc.”

Read | NEP for standarisation of Indian Sign Language; stakeholders say more needs to be done

Pokhriyal added, “Similar #internship opportunities to learn #vocational subjects may be made available to students throughout Grades 6-12. Vocational courses through #online mode will also be made available.” (sic)

Regarding teacher training, the minister said, “Teacher Eligibility Tests (TETs) will cover teachers across all SE stages for quality improvement. Teachers will be expected to participate in at least 50 hours of CPD opportunities every year for their professional development, driven by their interests. #NEPTransformingIndia” (sic)

All students will participate in a 10-day bagless period sometime during Grades 6-8 where they intern with local #vocational experts such as carpenters, gardeners, potters, artists, etc. #NEPTransformingIndia https://t.co/as97EKt6tl — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On teacher training, NEP suggests, the four-year integrated BEd as the minimum degree required for teaching by 2030. The NTA will hold exams for all subjects and a common aptitude test. Those who qualify TET will have to give a demonstration or appear in an interview, and show their knowledge of the local language, as per the new policy. The President of India, Ramnath Kovind, had said that there will be a new curriculum for teachers’ education by 2021.

Most of the questions asked were regarding the implementation of the policy regarding which the minister had said, “Implementation plan of NEP2020 is under preparation with due consultation with various stakeholders.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, had asked stakeholders to come together and aim to implement the policy by 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd