Govt schools in Haryana improve upon last year’s Board performance, but Panchkula remains among 4 worst-performing districts

GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS of Panchkula marginally improved upon last year’s performance in Class X Haryana Board examinations, but the district remained among the four worst-performing districts of the state with pass percentage of 39.8.

Out of 58 government schools, there were 17 such schools where at least 70 per cent students could not pass the examination, and nine of them recording pass percentage as low as 8 per cent. While teachers blamed vacant posts of teachers and upgradation of some schools to secondary level without adequate infrastructure for the poor results, the fact is that like last year, over 1,300 students in the district will have to re-appear in the exams this year.

Block Barwala was at the bottom of the ladder with pass percentage of 33.64, and at least six schools registering pass percentage of less than 20. Only two out of 25 students passed in GHS Kami, four out of 35 passed in GHS Bunga, eight out of 63 passed in GHS Rattewali and seven out of 56 in Government High School (GHS), Jaloli, and GHS, Khetprali.

“We had vacant posts of teachers for Mathematics and Science in some of these schools, due to which students suffered. Teachers were brought on deputation, but only for few months,” said Block Education Officer (BEO), Barwala, Sunita Nain.

Asserting that schools which were upgraded to secondary level, without providing necessary infrastructure have given poor results, BEO, Raipur Rani, Renu Sangwan said GSSS Rehna, where only five students out of 34 passed, was one such school. However, in GSSS Raipur Rani, which has adequate infrastructure, only 16 students out of 67 passed the examination.

In Morni Block, eight out of 46 passed in GSSS Tikkar Hills (Morni). Apart from the rural schools, those situated in Panchkula urban also showed low percentage. In GHS, Sector 19, only 34 out of 178 students passed the exam.

District Education Officer (DEO) Harminder Saini said that the department would analyse the results. It would be followed by inspection of the selected schools. “All factors will be examined, and performance of teachers will also be monitored. We are mulling to propose transfer of teachers who have not been performing. We will write to higher authorities to take action,” he said.

Poor performance in Class XII too

DESPITE adequate infrastructure and faculty, the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Raipur Rani registered pass percentage of 23 in Class X, with only 16 out of 67 students qualifying. As highlighted in the report ‘A school too far’ in The Indian Express on May 23, the school had recorded below par performance in Class XII results too, as 170 out of 290 of school’s students could not pass. Students from a number of villages in Raipur Rani and those as far as Morni come to study in the school.

