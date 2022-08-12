scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

1.6 lakh candidates register for JEE Advanced 2022

The registration process for JEE (Advanced) 2022 was completed on Thursday. The exam will be held on August 28 at 600 centres across India.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 12, 2022 12:47:19 pm
JEE Advanced 2022, JEE Advanced 2022 registrationLast year, out of 2.6 lakh candidates who cleared the JEE (Main), 1.5 lakh registered for JEE (Advanced). (Representative image. Express photo)

Out of 2.6 lakh candidates who cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main, a total of 1.6 lakh students, including 50 foreign nationals, have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2022, which will determine admissions to 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India.

The registration process for the entrance test was completed on Thursday. The exam, which will be computer-based, is going to be held on August 28 at 600 centres in 226 cities across India. There is no test centre outside India. “Students who have filled the forms but are yet to complete the payment of examination fee will have time till August 12 to complete the process. Admit cards will be issued from August 23,” said an official from the JEE 2022 office.

Last year, out of 2.6 lakh candidates who cleared the JEE (Main), 1.5 lakh registered for JEE (Advanced). Whereas in 2020, out of 2.5 lakh candidates who cleared JEE (Main) 1.6 lakh had registered for JEE (Advanced.) In both years, only 1.5 lakh students appeared for the test. There are 16,232 seats available, including in all the 23 IITs, which is a considerable increase from 13,000 in 2019. The increase includes 1,583 supernumerary seats for females.

However, in recent times, IITs have been witnessing vacancy issues, especially the new IITs. While 121 seats were left vacant in 2017, it was only 96 in the previous year. According to officials at the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), older IITs and popular courses do not see vacancies. “Whereas if a student does not manage to get a seat in a course or IIT he/she desires. taking admission to non-IIT technology college is preferred,” an official shared.

