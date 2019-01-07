NEET-PG 2019: 1.48 lakh appeared, many missed due to bad weather

Around 1,48,000 candidates participated in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG was held on Sunday for admissions to post-graduate medical courses in colleges across the country. The test was conducted by National Board of Examinations (NBE), across 165 cities.

The examination is being conducted on the computer-based platform in one single session. The NBE had also arranged several centres in Jammu and Kashmir, but some students could not make it for the test due to inclement weather. Most parts of north India woke up to heavy rainfall while Bengaluru had heavy fog.

“Due to inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, some candidates from Srinagar Valley who had opted for a testing centre in Jammu or other cities were facing extreme difficulty in moving from Srinagar to their designated test centre due to complete blockage of air and road transport,” a statement by NBE said.

“NBE is committed to give an opportunity to such affected candidates to appear in NEET-PG 2019,” it said.

The NBE had taken up this matter with the health ministry, Medical Council of India and government of Jammu and Kashmir.

After discussions it has been decided, “being a force majeure situation, to hold a separate examination for these affected candidates. The date, time and venue shall be informed in due course”, the statement said.