1.35 lakh applied for admission to JNU, 22% rise than last year

For the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Entrance Examination (JNUEE) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as many as 1,35,462 candidates have applied. This is a rise of 22 per cent from last year, the JNU vice-chancellor Jagdesh Kumar informed through a tweet. He claimed that students have “wholeheartedly embraced the transition to the computer-based mode of the entrance exam.”

This is the second year that the JNU is hosting an online application in collaboration with the NTA. Through a video message, the VC said, “These applications have come from all the states and UTs across India” He claims that there is a rise in representation of women and different social categories.

This claim is in contrast to a survey conducted by JNU teachers that showed that more than 40 per cent students have not been able to access online education. It also showed that over 97 per cent teachers received no “tech support” from JNU while conducting these classes.

Last year, a total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses. The examinations were conducted from May 27 to 30. This year, the dates of exams are yet to be out and the application process has been extended several times to allow students to change their exam centre to ensure the least commute because of the pandemic.

