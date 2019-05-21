BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 @bseodisha.nic.in LIVE updates: 30 minutes to go, website crashes

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019 @bseodisha.nic.in LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result of class 10 board exams today, May 21 (Tuesday), 2019. Over 5.23 lakh students who appeared for the BSE Odisha Board matric exams can check their result at the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The BSE Odisha Board class 10 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

READ | When and where to check BSE Odisha Board 10th result 2019

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. It will act as a provisional result. Final and official mark sheets will be available from respective schools, later. The result will be announced at 9 am, according to the official notification.