BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 @bseodisha.nic.in LIVE updates: 30 minutes to go, website crashes

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019 @bseodisha.nic.in LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result of class 10 board exams today, May 21 (Tuesday), 2019. Over 5.23 lakh students who appeared for the BSE Odisha Board matric exams can check their result at the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The BSE Odisha Board class 10 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.
BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using registration number
Step 5: Result will appear
Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. It will act as a provisional result. Final and official mark sheets will be available from respective schools, later. The result will be announced at 9 am, according to the official notification.
Odisha Result: Official website crashed
With less than 25 minutes to go for the result declaration, the websites have crashed. This could happen while the result is being uploaded but this can cause trouble for the students who are awaiting the result.
Odisha Madhya result time
Odisha Board to declare class 10 or Madhyama exam result today - May 21, 2019. According to officials, the result is expected by 9 am.
Toppers to get Rs 5,000 each
Under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana, the Odisha governmet will award Rs 5,000 each to the top 100 students. The scholarships will be given to around 40,000 students. The scheme was launched last year for the student of Class 10th. A total of 100 students will be selected by the government from each block and municipal corporation, 50 from each municipality and 20 from each NAC to provide the benefit of CM’s Merit Scholarship.
When and where to check BSE Odisha 10th result 2019
Over 5.23 lakh students who appeared for the BSE Odisha Board matric exams can check their result at the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in
