Toggle Menu
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 @bseodisha.nic.in LIVE updates: 30 minutes to go, website crasheshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/0bse-odisha-10th-result-2019-declared-bseodisha-nic-in-live-updates-download-link-meet-toppers-indiaresult-com-5726913/

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 @bseodisha.nic.in LIVE updates: 30 minutes to go, website crashes

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019 @bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in LIVE updates: For over 5.23 lakh students who appeared for Odisha Board matric exams, the result will be announced at 9 am, according to the official notification.

bse odisha 10th result 2019, bse odisha 10th result, bse odisha 10th result, odisha board 10th result 2019, odisha board 10th result, odisha matric result 2019, bse odisha matric result, bse odisha matric result 2019, bse odisha hsc result 2019, www.bseodisha.ac.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in, www.orissaresults.nic.in, odisha result
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: Check result at bseodisha.nic.in.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019 @bseodisha.nic.in LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result of class 10 board exams today, May 21 (Tuesday), 2019. Over 5.23 lakh students who appeared for the BSE Odisha Board matric exams can check their result at the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The BSE Odisha Board class 10 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

READ | When and where to check BSE Odisha Board 10th result 2019

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using registration number
Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. It will act as a provisional result. Final and official mark sheets will be available from respective schools, later. The result will be announced at 9 am, according to the official notification.

Live Blog

BSE Odisha 10th matric results 2019 today at 9 pm: Meet toppers, check result analysis LIVE here

Odisha Result: Official website crashed

With less than 25 minutes to go for the result declaration, the websites have crashed. This could happen while the result is being uploaded but this can cause trouble for the students who are awaiting the result.

Odisha Madhya result time

Odisha Board to declare class 10 or Madhyama exam result today - May 21, 2019. According to officials, the result is expected by 9 am.

Toppers to get Rs 5,000 each

Under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana, the Odisha governmet will award Rs 5,000 each to the top 100 students. The scholarships will be given to around 40,000 students. The scheme was launched last year for the student of Class 10th. A total of 100 students will be selected by the government from each block and municipal corporation, 50 from each municipality and 20 from each NAC to provide the benefit of CM’s Merit Scholarship.

When and where to check BSE Odisha 10th result 2019

Over 5.23 lakh students who appeared for the BSE Odisha Board matric exams can check their result at the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using registration number
Step 5: Result will appear

bse odisha 10th result 2019, bse odisha 10th result, bse odisha 10th result, odisha board 10th result 2019, odisha board 10th result, odisha matric result 2019, bse odisha matric result, bse odisha matric result 2019, bse odisha hsc result 2019, www.bseodisha.ac.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in, www.orissaresults.nic.in, odisha result

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: Check result at bseodisha.nic.in.

This year, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination that was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019. Once declared, the results will be available on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also opt or SMS alert of the result as and when declared. To do so, they need to type RESULT<space>OR10<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 @wbresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Class 10 results to be declared at 9 am
2 Declared! How to check Gujarat board GSEB SSC 10th result 2019
3 GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2019 declared@gseb.org LIVE Updates: Available at gseb.org, other websites; how to obtain mark sheets