Want to learn Spanish? Check list of ​​top 5 institutes offering Spanish language courses in India

As new trends are developing, learning a new language seems to be in the lead. Learning a foreign language might be a difficult task but it opens up new windows of opportunities for the individual. Not just that, but for cognitive brain function as well, people who are bilingual are at an advantage.

Spanish is considered to be one of the most spoken languages in the world. It is an official or national of more than 20 countries. The language is harmonious and it will help you meet new people and will open up new horizons for you. Below are a few institutions in India that offer the Spanish language learning course.

Henry Harvin Language Academy

Henry Harvin Language Academy offers a diverse range of courses, from skill development to technical growth. They also offer learners a consolidated framework with the completion of many stages, ranging from beginner to advanced.

They offer a 9-in-1 package that includes training, projects, certifications, internships, boot camps, hackathons, and placements, among other things. The course is implemented by trained and experienced professionals, using the European Framework as a baseline, which is very important for the Spanish language. It is simple to use and has 100 per cent hands-on training with lifetime support and access. Fpr the C2 level one has to pay a fee of Rs 15000.

Instituto Cervantes

Instituto Cervantes was founded in 1981 by the Government of Spain for promoting Spanish Language teaching and making the world more aware of the American and Hispanic cultures.

The Instituto Cervantes in New Delhi is located close to Cannaught Place. Their course is dedicated to promoting the use of language and culture and not the technical aspect of it. it is an opportunity to explore and get familiar with a wide range of Spanish-speaking cultures.

Students also get access to their library, which has a large collection of Spanish and Hispanic American literature, films, magazines, and newspapers from throughout the world.

Instituto Hispania

Instituto Hispania, Pancsheel Park, was the first private Institution for the Spanish language in the country. It is known for providing classes for students who want to improve their Spanish skills.

School of Spanish

School of Spanish is located in Mukherjee Nagar. They partake in a holistic approach towards language learning and language building.Their services include classroom training, online classes, translation classes and travel guides among other things. They also provide training for the DELE exams. The Spanish embassy administers this exam, which can then be consecutively used to study and work in Spain.

Mundo Latino

Located in Kotla, INPEFA (Embassy of Peru), as well as the embassies of Bolivia, Cuba, and Venezuela, are all linked with Mundo Latino, the Spanish tutoring institution in Delhi. They aim to improve the speaking skills of the students so that they are confident in speaking the language. They offer beginner to advanced level language courses.