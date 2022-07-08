​​NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result by July 10: NTA official

JEE Main 2022 session 1 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 by July 10, latest, a senior official told The Indian Express. Results will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“We are almost ready and the result will be out this week,” the official said. The exam was held online in a computer-based test format from June 23 to 29 at over 500 centers across India and abroad.

JEE (Mains) are held for admission into undergraduate engineering programmes — BE/B.Tech) — at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and certain institutions or universities recognised by some state governments. Also, the qualifying marks in JEE Mains makes a candidate eligible to sit for JEE (Advanced), gateway entrance test for admission to the IITs.

The number of attempts at JEE Main were increased from one to two in 2019. Last year it was further increased to four as a one-time measure to blunt the impact of the disruptions caused by the pandemic. The final merit list was prepared based on the candidate’s best score out of all her attempts.

However, with normalcy returning, the NTA restored the two-attempt format this year. The second session of JEE (Main) will be conducted from July 21 to July 30.

According to the NTA, 9.39 lakh unique candidates appeared in all the four sessions of JEE Main held in February, March, July, August and September last year.