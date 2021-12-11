​​ICSI CS December 2021 exam admit card released, how to download

ICSI CS exam 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for CS executive and professional exam. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, icsi.edu

The CS December 2021 session of CS executive and professional examination will be scheduled to be held from December 21 to December 30, 2021. The candidates have to download the admit card online as no hard copy of the admit card will be sent to candidates via mail.

​​ICSI CS admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, icsi.indiaeducation.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the relevant programme

Step 3: Enter your 17 digit registration number

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download, take a print out.

The CS admit card will consist of the name of the candidate, photo, exam date, exam centre, time, registration number and medium of the exam. The CS foundation exam comprises of eight papers, at the professional level one needs to appear for nine papers. Meanwhile, the reference reading material for a printable PDF version for business, communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment, and current affairs and viva voice is available at the official website.