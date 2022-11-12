The freebie game in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke against political parties promoting a culture of freebies — he called them “revdi” — to win votes. His remarks triggered a public debate with parties of the Opposition, especially the AAP and DMK, accusing the PM of targeting welfare schemes and state subsidies promised by non-BJP parties. The Election Commission joined the debate and said political parties should lay out the cost of the freebies they promise and how they plan to finance them if voted to power. The Supreme Court was petitioned, which, in August, referred the matter to a three-judge bench: The plea challenged a Madras High Court judgment in S Subramaniam Balaji (2013) that held that the promise of freebies cannot be termed as a corrupt practice. None of this, however, seems to have influenced the election conversation in Himachal Pradesh — which votes Saturday — or the campaign for Gujarat, where polls are scheduled for early December. The main contenders for power in both states have made effusive promises of what some would call welfare, and others freebies.