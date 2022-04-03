Singapore relaxes Covid-19 rules for tourists; here are some places you can visit

Singapore will lift restrictions for all vaccinated travellers, announced prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, calling it a “major milestone”. From April 1, fully-vaccinated adults and unvaccinated children will be able to enter Singapore without quarantining. They will, however, be required to take a pre-departure test.

“To further facilitate business and people-to-people flows and bring greater convenience and choice for travellers, we will deepen our air links with Malaysia, Indonesia and India. From 16 March 2022, the Vaccinated Travel Lane(VTL) for Malaysia will extend beyond Kuala Lumpur to include Penang, starting with four daily flights each way between Singapore and Penang,” read a statement released by Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

Moreover, people are no longer required to wear masks outside and can assemble in a group of up to 10, an increase from the erstwhile five.

Singapore is the latest to join Asia-Pacific countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand to ease Covid restrictions.

If you have been planning to visit the country, there’s no better time than now. While it is one of the most expensive cities in the world, it is also hailed as the cleanest, best planned, and most entertaining. From the largest rooftop infinity pool to centuries-old temples, here are a few of the many reasons why the Lion City remains one of the most tourist-friendly destinations in Southeast Asia.

Gardens by the Bay

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Singapore, Gardens by the Bay, sprawled across 101 hectares, is truly awe-striking. The Cloud Forest in one part of the garden designed as to mimic the ecology of the tropical highlands while the Supertree Grove houses a cluster of futuristic-looking structures that are designed for sustainable and environmental functions. The garden also a treetop walk and Cloud Forest Dome, the tallest indoor waterfall with a 114-foot plunge.

Kampong Glam

Earlier, Kampong Glam was just Singapore’s Muslim quarters. But it has evolved since then to be come a truly eccentric enclave that attracts every kind of tourist: from someone who enjoys art history and knowledge about culture to the Instagram-savvy ones looking for the perfect shot.

Marina Bay Sands

The Marina Bay Sands is truly worth a day’s outing just to explore everything it has to offer. The resort complex includes:

-A high-end luxury hotel

-A mall with a canal running through it

-ArtScience Museum

-Marina Bay Sands Skypark Observation Deck, commanding views of the entire city

-The viewing deck and infinity pool are in the ship that stands atop the hotel

-Double helix bridge

-Gardens by the Bay

-Rooftop restaurant

Sentosa Island

Located off the southern coast of Singapore, Sentosa is a 1,236 acre island resort home to Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium. You can also zip line at Mega Adventure Park, shop at the massive Luxury Fashion Galleria, brush up your golf skills at the award-winning Sentosa Golf Clubs.

Clark Quay

The centre of commerce back in the 19th century, Clark Quay is now a tourist magnet. Head here for waterfront dining and entertainment after shopping at Orchard Road, view some of the city’s most historic bridges and landmarks like the Merlion on river taxis and cruises that depart from here. You can also visit the Asian Civilisation Museum, the Civil Defence Heritage Gallery in Singapore’s oldest fire station, and the Hong San See Temple, a century-old Buddhist place of worship.

Universal Studios

Occupying 49 acres at the Sentosa Island resort, the Universal Studios has areas paying tribute to a location or film, like New York City, Hollywood, Madagascar, and ancient Egypt. The fiction-themed areas feature Shrek’s Far Far Away, Lost World, and Sci-Fi City with Battlestar Galactica-themed dueling roller coasters and an indoor dark coaster. You can also dine, shop, and enjoy live shows here throughout the day.

National Gallery Singapore

Sheltering the largest public collection of modern art, National Gallery Singapore is the proud home to more than 9,000 works of art. It is located in City Hall and Singapore’s former Supreme Court, both stunning buildings in themselves.

Jewel Changi Airport

Singapore is one of the few countries in the world which calls even its airport a major tourist attraction. It is, after all, a constant in the list of the most beautiful airports in the world. Spend some time at the Jewel Changi Airport when you land to explore this nature-themed shopping, dining, and entertainment hub designed by architect Moshe Safdie. Its highlights, however, have to be Rain Vortex, the seven-story-tall indoor waterfall, and an indoor forest with suspended walkways.

