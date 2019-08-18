Zomato delivery staffer crushed under DTC bus in Noida

A food delivery person died after his bike was hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in Noida’s Sector 10 Friday. The victim, Dileep Das (44), had been employed with Zomato for the past 11 months.

“We received information of the accident Friday evening. The man was on his bike to make a delivery when it was crushed under the left tyre of the bus. It appears Das was dragged before the bus halted. The incident took place near the Sector 10 depot. The bus driver, Vipin Gautam, was arrested from the spot, and a case of rash driving was registered,” said Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO, Sector 20. Gautam was operating on route number 392, and driving towards Sector 62.

DTC officials said the accident took place a few metres from the bus stand, as the vehicle was picking up speed. A huge crowd gathered and a PCR call was made. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Sector 10.

“We take such accidents very seriously. There were no prior complaints against Gautam, but a showcause notice for his termination will be issued against him Monday. The case’s facts will be argued and action on his employment will be taken,” said a DTC official. He had been employed with DTC for the past one-and-a-half years on a contractual basis.

Hailing from West Bengal, Das joined Zomato as a delivery person for the Noida region in December last year.

“We provide life insurance to all our delivery partners, and are extending full support to Das’s family,” said a Zomato official.