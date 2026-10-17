Yuvraj Manchanda death: Gurgaon police seek suspension of autopsy doctor for failing to identify gunshot wounds

Under fire by a Delhi court for mishandling the investigation in the murder of 31-year-old Delhi-based real estate professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who was allegedly killed by his former colleague and her partner, the Gurgaon police have now sought the suspension of the doctor who had conducted the autopsy for missing gunshot wounds on his neck and recording “nil” injuries.

An exchange of blame between the police and the medical officer played out before Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Jain on October 15.

While Gurugram Police, through a compliance affidavit submitted in the Saket Court, have sought the suspension of Dr. Manav Chauhan–Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Sector-10, Gurugram–for allegedly overlooking the gunshot wounds, the medical officer claimed innocence. Submitting his defense before the court, the doctor claimed the bullet injuries could have been missed due to “advanced decomposition”.