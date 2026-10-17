Yuvraj Manchanda death: Gurgaon police seek suspension of autopsy doctor for failing to identify gunshot wounds

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In its compliance report, the Gurgaon police alleged "serious professional negligence" during the autopsy.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
4 min readGurugramOct 17, 2026 01:04 PM IST
real estate professional Yuvraj Singh ManchandaReal estate professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda
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Under fire by a Delhi court for mishandling the investigation in the murder of 31-year-old Delhi-based real estate professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who was allegedly killed by his former colleague and her partner, the Gurgaon police have now sought the suspension of the doctor who had conducted the autopsy for missing gunshot wounds on his neck and recording “nil” injuries.

An exchange of blame between the police and the medical officer played out before Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Jain on October 15.

While Gurugram Police, through a compliance affidavit submitted in the Saket Court, have sought the suspension of Dr. Manav Chauhan–Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Sector-10, Gurugram–for allegedly overlooking the gunshot wounds, the medical officer claimed innocence. Submitting his defense before the court, the doctor claimed the bullet injuries could have been missed due to “advanced decomposition”.

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Also Read | ‘How can body be cremated with belongings?’: Court slams Gurugram Police in realtor murder

The Saket court was reviewing compliance reports regarding the probe into Manchanda’s death, which is registered at South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar police station.

In its compliance report, the Gurgaon police alleged “serious professional negligence” during the autopsy.

It noted that the autopsy recorded “NIL external injuries and ‘No Abnormality Detected’ in important internal structures including the neck, scalp, skull, meninges, chest wall and ribs, despite subsequent investigation indicating circumstances suggestive of firearm injuries in/around the neck”.

It detailed that interrogation by the Delhi Police revealed the accused had confessed to shooting the victim twice near his neck, and that the firearm and mobile phone were subsequently recovered.

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The DCP recommended suspension and a department inquiry against Dr. Chauhan, as well as against scene-of-crime forensic assistant Dr. Richa Sharma for failing to identify and document firearm injuries during spot examination.

In a written response placed before the court, Dr. Chauhan rejected allegations of medical negligence, procedural failure, or intentional discrepancy. He maintained that all observations recorded in the autopsy report reflected “the true objective anatomical observations made at the time of the autopsy without any bias, alteration, or omission.”

He submitted that “injuries could be missed if the entry/exit wounds are through superficial layers of skin tearing superficial blood vessels resulting in death” and that it is “technically possible” to miss such injuries “due to advanced decomposition.”

He also defended the absence of videographic recording of the post-mortem, stating that this was the responsibility of the police department.

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He also claimed that the deceased’s shirt, trousers, watch, metal kada (bangle), shoes, and belt were “duly handed over” to police, which was contested in court by the Station House Officer of Badshahpur, who alleged that the belongings had not been handed over. He argued that this was evident from the fact that police had to later retrieve Manchanda’s metal kada (bangle) and watch from the cremation ground, where his body had been consigned to the flames as an unidentified corpse.

This exchange of blame comes against the backdrop of admitted failures by the Gurugram Police that allowed a murder victim to be hastily cremated. The corpse of Manchanda, who was allegedly killed by his former colleague and her partner, was recovered on September 10 from a waterlogged field at Sector 70. Even though an abduction case had already been lodged by his family at Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar police station, the Gurugram Police failed to coordinate across the border. These admitted lapses include the Badshahpur police failing to inform the Executive Magistrate about the inquest, uploading details of the deceased on the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET) two days after the body had already been cremated as “unknown,” and the police control room in-charge not broadcasting the flash alert to neighbouring districts and adjoining states.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

 

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