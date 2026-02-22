Youth shot dead in Northwest Delhi, cops say victim involved in 4 criminal cases

The deceased was identified as Ishu alias Ishant, who lived in Jahangirpuri, police said, adding that personal enmity seems to be the motive behind the murder.

By: Express News Service
2 min readDelhiFeb 22, 2026 10:25 PM IST
Officers rushed to the spot and sent him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi's Jahangirpuri where doctors declared him dead.Officers rushed to the spot and sent him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi's Jahangirpuri where doctors declared him dead. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

An 18-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Northwest Delhi’s Azadpur in the early hours of Saturday, police said. They said the victim was involved in four criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The deceased was identified as Ishu alias Ishant, who lived in Jahangirpuri, police said, adding that personal enmity seems to be the motive behind the murder.

Police said they were informed around 2:28 am on Saturday regarding an injured person lying near Azadpur. Officers rushed to the spot and sent him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | ‘Neighbours saw… one of them rushed boy to hospital’: Woman chokes 1-year-old nephew to death at park in Delhi

On searching the area, police recovered empty cartridges.

Police said that preliminary inquiry suggests that he was returning home from a wedding when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled.

Police said some suspects have been identified and raids are being conducted to trace and arrest them.

A case was registered at Model Town police station and further investigation is underway, they added.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
IND vs SA
Hardik, Rinku, Arshdeep depart in quick succession, India at edge of defeat vs SA
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
IND vs SA
Hardik, Rinku, Arshdeep depart in quick succession, India at edge of defeat vs SA
trump mar-a-lago residence
Live: Man killed after entering perimeter of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
deeksha seth
Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Doctor fat loss tips
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Sam Altman
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement