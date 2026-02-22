Youth shot dead in Northwest Delhi, cops say victim involved in 4 criminal cases

Officers rushed to the spot and sent him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi's Jahangirpuri where doctors declared him dead. (File Photo)

An 18-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Northwest Delhi’s Azadpur in the early hours of Saturday, police said. They said the victim was involved in four criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

The deceased was identified as Ishu alias Ishant, who lived in Jahangirpuri, police said, adding that personal enmity seems to be the motive behind the murder.

Police said they were informed around 2:28 am on Saturday regarding an injured person lying near Azadpur. Officers rushed to the spot and sent him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On searching the area, police recovered empty cartridges.