Delhi: Yamuna nears danger mark, alert sounded

With the level of water set to rise in the Yamuna above the danger mark, the Delhi government Sunday sounded an alert for those living on floodplains and other low-lying areas. Sources said over 8.40 lakh cusecs of water was released at the Hathnikund Barrage at 7 pm, the highest in at least 30 years.

Advertising

DM (North Delhi) Deepak Shinde said while the river’s level was 203.37m on Sunday — below the danger mark of 204.83m — it is expected to breach the mark on Monday and touch 207m by 10 am. “The water is expected to reach Delhi by morning. Earlier, the quantum of water to be released was lower, but the flow has increased suddenly,” Shinde said.

Evacuation from the Yamuna floodplains is an annual exercise, but officials got a short window this year because of a sudden increase of water in the Yamuna after heavy rainfall in the hills.

“Tents are being erected and at least 24 boats are on standby at crucial points. A few people have already been evacuated and others are being shifted,” Shinde said. In an order, he also directed all SDMs to work in coordination with Delhi Police and civil defence volunteers to ensure evacuation is complete by 9 am on Monday.

Last year, water level in Yamuna had touched 205.5 metres. In 1978, the year Delhi saw its worst floods, water had reached the 207.49m.