Wrestler, brother death: Coach, associate arrested from Dwarka

Two days after a 20-year-old trainee wrestler and her 18-year-old brother were shot dead at a wrestling academy in Sonepat, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested two men from outside the Dwarka Sector-14 Metro station Friday in connection with the murders. The Sonepat Police have been informed of the arrests and have been asked to take the accused into custody, police said.

Police said they have arrested Pawan Brak and his associate, Sachin Dahiya (23). Sachin has a criminal background and two Arms Act cases against him in Haryana. A revolver has been seized from Brak’s possession.

“We received information that two men involved in the double murder were coming to Delhi to meet their associate. A trap was laid and both were arrested on Friday morning,” a senior police officer said. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for information leading to the arrest.

Brak’s wife Sujata and his brother-in-law, Amit were earlier arrested from Rohtak, according to a spokesperson of the Sonepat Police.

The wrestler and her brother were killed and their mother sustained injuries as the coach and his associates allegedly opened fire at them at the academy. The mother was admitted to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak.

Mayank Gupta, the assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Kharkhoda, said, “The FIR mentions that Brak, who is the owner of the wrestling academy, harassed the woman and misbehaved with her.”

During questioning, Brak has claimed he was agitated by allegations of harassment against him, and was upset with the brother calling his friends to the academy to address the issue.

Police are verifying his claims.