World Disability Day: Delhi govt encroaches on deaf school; students, activists sit on dharna

Members of National Association of the Deaf (NAD) sat on dharna at New Delhi’s Civil Lines on the occasion of World Disability Day on Monday over the social welfare department’s “refusal” to vacate the premises of a school for deaf students. NAD said the Delhi government department is occupying the premises of Government Lady Noyce Senior Secondary School at Feroz Shah Kotla in the national capital for more than 10 years now and had been making false promises to move out.

Advertising

NAD Executive Director Anuj Jain, through his sign language interpreter Shivoy Sharma, said: “The Government Lady Noyce Senior Secondary School for the Deaf, which is grappling with space constraint with every classroom packed more than its capacity, has seen its number dwindling ever since the social welfare department of the Delhi government encroached on its space. Many deaf students have had to be transferred to the school’s branches in Kalkaji and Mayur Vihar, and some even have to be turned away at the time of admission owing to lack of space. The quality of education in the school is suffering as the government department squatting not only in classrooms but also in the playground.”

Jain said the school, established in 1931, currently has 500 students; the number was around 1,500 before the social welfare department occupied school in 2003.

He added: “It is the deaf students among the disabled who are most exploited as they cannot really advocate for themselves.”

Advertising

On Monday, nearly 3,000 protesters comprising activists from Delhi and National Capital Region, members of NAD, several NGOs, current and former students of the school were present at the dharna.

Arman Ali, Executive Director, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, said: “Hearing impaired children have very few options for education. If even that is taken away, it is an infringement on their fundamental right to education. The Delhi government cannot remain indifferent when it comes to children with disabilities.”

Before this, NAD had organised a protest against the occupation of school on October 25 and met Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who promised action within a week. Gautam, however, did not keep his promise.

After that, the organisation also sent letters to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on November 22 and 27, urging that the department be moved to Kingsway Camp or elsewhere. There has been, however, no response from the CM’s office so far. They have also written to several MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in this regard.